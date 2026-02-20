/NASA completes Artemis 2 launch rehearsal, sets stage for Moon mission after 50 years

NASA has successfully completed a full rehearsal of the launch of its Artemis 2 mission, marking an important step towards sending astronauts around the Moon for the first time in more than five decades.

The US space agency confirmed on Thursday, February 19, 2026, that the rehearsal of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket went as planned. The countdown stopped at T-29 seconds, which is the scheduled end point for the test.

The test was conducted under real launch conditions at Cape Canaveral, Florida.



What is the Artemis 2 wet dress rehearsal?

A wet dress rehearsal is a full practice launch without liftoff. Engineers load the rocket with liquid propellants, including liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, and run through all technical checks.

The Artemis 2 rehearsal included filling the SLS rocket’s tanks and carrying out the same countdown steps that will be followed on launch day.

NASA said the test ended successfully at T-29 seconds in the countdown. The agency is now expected to announce a confirmed launch date. A media briefing is scheduled for February 20, 2026.

Earlier hydrogen leak delayed launch plans

This successful test comes after technical issues earlier in February forced NASA to stop a previous rehearsal.

During that attempt, a liquid hydrogen leak was detected. The problem led to the cancellation of the test and dashed hopes of launching the mission in February.

Following repairs and additional checks, NASA carried out this new rehearsal, which proceeded without the earlier issue.

Because of the previous setback, the earliest possible launch date has shifted to March 6, 2026, according to NASA’s updated timeline.

Why Artemis 2 is important

Artemis 2 will be the first crewed mission to fly past the Moon in more than 50 years. The last time astronauts travelled beyond low Earth orbit was during the Apollo era in the early 1970s.

The mission will carry four astronauts three from the United States and one from Canada. They will travel aboard the Orion spacecraft, launched on top of the SLS rocket.

Although Artemis 2 will not land on the Moon, it is a critical step in NASA’s broader Artemis programme. The goal of the programme is to return humans to the lunar surface and prepare for future missions to Mars.

What’s next?

With the successful rehearsal complete, NASA will now review the data collected during the test. Engineers will analyse tank performance, fuel flow, pressure levels and countdown operations.

If everything remains within expected limits, NASA will move forward with final launch preparations.