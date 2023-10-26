Musk’s social media platform X to roll out audio, video calling in a step towards ‘everything app’

Social media platform X is in the midst of launching an early version of video and audio calling for some users, owner of the microblogging app and chief technology officer Elon Musk said in a post on Wednesday (Oct 25), in what is being viewed as another step towards his push to turn X into an “everything app”.

What did Musk say?

“Early version of video and audio calling on X,” said Musk in a post along with a screenshot showing how to turn the feature on in the platform’s settings. Early version of video & audio calling on 𝕏 https://t.co/aFI3VujLMh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2023 × The latest update comes amid Musk’s bid to introduce a series of new features and changes to the platform’s core experience after his $44 billion deal and takeover of the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The screenshot shows a number of options which would let users decide whom they want to “allow audio and video calls from” like those in their address book, all verified users, and people they “follow”.

However, multiple users responded to Musk’s post saying they did not see the feature in their app.

‘Everything app’

After rebranding Twitter as X, Musk had said that he would turn the platform into a super-app which would offer a number of services from messaging and social networking to peer-to-peer payments.

Earlier this year, in August, the Tesla CEO had said that a feature to allow voice and video calls on the social media platform was in the works at X.

The features will be available on iOS, Android, Mac and PC systems, and no phone number would be needed, Musk had said at the time, without mentioning when it will be available.

“X is the effective global address book,” said the billionaire, adding, “that set of factors is unique.”

In July, Musk and his newly hired chief executive Linda Yaccarino for the social media platform announced that Twitter, known for its quintessential Larry the Blue Bird logo, will be rebranded to X.

The vision for the “everything app”, as per the news agency AFP, was inspired by China’s WeChat. These changes come as the platform’s advertising business continues to fall following Musk’s takeover.