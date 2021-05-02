Move over Calibri! Microsoft invites netizens to vote on new default font

Since 2007, Calibri has served as Microsoft Office’s default font. Fourteen years since it took the helm from Times New Roman, now it is time for Calibri to vacate the throne and make way for a new leader to take charge.

The company has urged netizens to come forward and suggest the new font which would be treated as default across Microsoft Office.

“It has served us all well, but we believe it’s time to evolve. To help us set a new direction, we’ve commissioned five original, custom fonts to eventually replace Calibri as the default.”, writes Microsoft.

According to a post on Microsoft’s website, there are five contenders but only one can win. Here’s presenting the competition:

In corner ‘A’ we have ‘Tenorite’ a font by Erin McLaughlin and Wei Huang. In the ‘B’ corner is ‘Bierstadt’ by Steve Matteson. Defending corner ‘C’ is ‘Skeena’ by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow. Champion for the corner ‘D’ is ‘Seaford’ by Tobias Frere-Jones, Nina Stössinger, and Fred Shallcrass and lastly in corner ‘E’ is ‘Grandview’ by Aaron Bell.

The evaluation of these five fonts will be done over the next few months, and everyone on the internet gets a say. The fonts are already available via the cloud on MS Office, and netizens are invited to use them and then vote for their favourite font via feedback and comments on Microsoft’s social media accounts.

Once finalised, Calibri will be officially dethroned as the official font for Microsoft Office. So, which among the contenders is your favourite?