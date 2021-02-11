Month of love or month of cringe?

For some it's a month of love, for others, it's a month of cringe. For some, it's Valentine's, for others, it's Galentine's. Some are planning Covid-safe romantic dates, others are planning to order in pizza with their poison of choice and admire Regé-Jean Page on the latest Netflix sensation, Bridgerton.

Whatever your plan is for this Valentine's Day, a gift will definitely put a smile on your partner's face. And if you're your own Valentine like some of us, it's time to splurge on yourself! Flowers are passé, put some tech in your cart of love. Here are some suggestions for you or your partner.

Love is in the hair!

The Dyson Corrale is the pick of the season. It happens to be the only hair straightener with flexing plates to shape and gather hair and applies heat and tension to all the right places. It is an indulgence for Rs 36,900, but your hair will thank you in the long run. If you're gifting it to yourself, rest assured, you'll be styling your hair like a pro for all future dates. The fact that it is cordless means you can multi-task while styling your tresses. So turn down the heat on your hair and turn up the heat elsewhere!

Track you steps...to the fridge!

I've said it once, I'll say it again. No one has ever been unhappy with an Apple watch (unless they're android loyalists)! But instead of paying an arm and a leg on the top model, in this season of love (and overdue credit card payments), opt for the Apple Watch SE. It comes with the same larger display size as series 6, a fall detection feature, a compass, and noteworthy fitness features. And it is a sliver of a price lesser than the top model and can be yours for Rs 29,900 for the GPS variant.

Tread carefully with this one...

Disclaimer and warning -- this gift could backfire and lead to fireworks, but not the right kind. Gifting a gym membership, a fitness gadget, or running shoes is often dubbed as a "hint" to shed the lockdown kilos. But it is 2021 and good health and fitness should be more than a Valentine's Day goal! So go for the Tread One, a spin cycle with an HD LCD Screen that integrates various workouts within one product, for all your workout needs. It is the brainchild of an Indian start-up which is another reason to give it a shot. While many of us are outdoor fitness fanatics, some of us are still wary of Covid-19 and would prefer to workout at home, at our convenience. This bike is a big investment though and you can order the same at the price of Rs 59,900.

Sound on, noise off!

If your partner is an audiophile and understands the dynamics of good sound, gift him or her the Sony WH-1000MX4, the company's latest flagship headphones. You will have to put your money where your mouth is with this one since it's priced at Rs 24,990. It comes with improved noise cancellation and 30 hours of playback on a full charge.

Wireless audio for those on the go

For those who love in-ear audio and want to amp up their fitness with some good beats, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro should be on your wishlist. They have active noise cancellation and powerful 2-way speakers with sound by AKG. They're available now for Rs 15,990. The purple colour screams romance so you can't go wrong with these.

A smart speaker to dispel the tension

Here's some unsolicited relationship advice -- in the middle of an argument, start talking to Alexa or Google and tell the assistant to act as a mediator! Ok, that may not help but a smart speaker is a great investment for a couple in the times of working from home and multi-tasking chores. Google's speakers may suit you better than Alexa-enabled devices if you're an Android loyalist. The Google Nest Audio offers great sound and a holistic smart home experience, priced at Rs 7,999.

For work-from-home couples

Why should a gift be intended only for your partner's happiness? After all, Valentine's Day is a commercial enterprise for two! So gift your relationship the New Amazon Fire TV stick priced at Rs 3,999. It comes with HDR compatibility and supports Dolby Atmos sound. If you're staying at home, working from home, and arguing at home, what better to dispel the tension than some popcorn and binge-watching? You can stick the Fire TV stick into any TV and make it a smart TV.

Read, discuss, debate

Every relationship needs intellectual stimulation and gifting yourself or your partner a Kindle is a great option. The Amazon Kindle is a treat for bookworms at Rs 7,999. It comes with adjustable lighting for outdoor, indoor, day, and night reading. For all those couples quarantined at home in need of some "me-time", this one is a life-saver.

A stand for your daily luxury gadgets

If your partner has a habit of dropping their precious iPhones or Apple Watch, opt for this elegant and steady stand for your precious gadgets from Daily Objects. It's called Halo and it can also be used as a charging dock for your devices. It is priced at Rs 1,499. The company also offers an adjustable laptop or tablet stand for your work-from-home hours. This one is compatible with all laptops and tablets up to 16 inches. It is priced well at Rs 2,999.

Stop fighting over chargers!

We've all been there, quarreling over chargers and plug points -- a hallmark of every long-term relationship! So ditch the arguments this month and opt for the XP 60 from a company called AMX. It claims to charge anything -- from a 90s MP3 player to yet-to-be-launched gadgets. It is available for Rs 1,799.

In the end, Tech conquers all

There are plenty of more tech options to make your partner happy. There's the newly-launched Playstation 5 starting at Rs 39,990 designed to occupy your partner for hours so you can enjoy your Galentine's Day; the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 to capture memories and enjoy the feel of tangible photos in a digital age; smart clocks and displays from Google and Lenovo to make your love nest more organised and ofcourse, styling tools for him and her that promise the world.

All I'll say is, be creative, not wasteful, romantic, not cringy. And if you're broadcasting your love on social media, do a spell-check and grammar check!

Happy Valentine's Day!