/MIT research on 54 students: Does ChatGPT help or weaken memory?

ChatGPT may dull student thinking, warns new MIT research

How the test was set up -

A research team from MIT Media Lab, Wellesley College, and MassArt asked 54 Boston students to write four short essays under strict conditions.

Group A used ChatGPT only.

Group B used a normal web search.

Group C relied on no tools.

In the final round, Group A wrote without the bot, while Group C tried ChatGPT for the first time. During every session, the students wore EEG caps so scientists could measure brain activity in real time.

Key findings: brain engagement, memory, originality

Lower neural effort: Students using ChatGPT showed the weakest electrical signals in regions linked to memory, focus, and self-control. The brain-only group displayed the strongest and most complex patterns.

Poor recall: When asked to quote their own text a few minutes later, ChatGPT users struggled most, showing what the authors call “cognitive off-loading”.

Quality vs depth: Human markers and an AI judge agreed that ChatGPT essays were tidier in grammar and structure. Yet language checks showed these texts shared predictable phrases, while handwritten writings offered richer vocabulary and sharper arguments.

What happens when tools are swapped

When habitual ChatGPT users wrote without help, their brains worked harder, but their essays lost clarity. The handwriting group, after switching to ChatGPT, showed a spike in activity mainly because they were learning a new system, yet their essays became more formulaic.

Why the results matter

Dr Nataliya Kosmyna says the work is an early warning: “Large language models can speed up writing, but long-term reliance may weaken learning, memory, and alos can weaken the personal connection.” The team urges universities to blend technology with tasks that still demand original thought.

Tips for students and teachers

Draft ideas by hand before turning to ChatGPT for polish.

Limit copy-and-paste; rewrite in your own words to aid memory.

Mark assessments for depth of thought, not only clear grammar.

Build “device-free” sessions into study schedules to keep the brain active.