Millions of users move away from WhatsApp after terms of service update

A few weeks ago, WhatsApp announced that it would update its terms of service. The updated terms required users to agree to share their data with Facebook.

This notification forced millions of WhatsApp users to adopt alternative services such as Signal and Telegram.

India is the largest user base of WhatsApp, a Facebook company and yet there is a mass movement in India right now to migrate from WhatsApp to Telegram, sparked by concerns of privacy.

Not just Telegram but another encrypted messaging app Signal has seen a surge in new sign ins after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk vouched for it.

WhatsApp's new Terms of Service and privacy policy will come into effect on February 8.

Millions of people are outraged by the latest change in WhatsApp Terms, which now say users must feed all their private data to Facebook's ad engine.

To recall, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in October said that the company is working hard to merge Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp so that they can start to function a little bit more like one connected interoperable system.

In a bid to allow cross-messaging among its family of apps, Facebook has reportedly started merging Instagram and Messenger chats. The social network has already integrated Messenger rooms with WhatsApp on the Web.

