Microsoft Teams gets new features including Together Mode, Video Filter and Live Reactions

Microsoft has announced a set of new features in its video conferencing app Teams that make virtual interactions more natural, more engaging.

Teams is getting a new feature called 'Together Mode' which will allow users to share the same background.

'It''s great for meetings in which multiple people will speak, such as brainstorms or roundtable discussions, because it makes it easier for participants to understand who is talking,'' Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, said in a statement.

Microsoft also announced to bring Video filters to Teams.

Before joining a meeting, people can use the filters to subtly adjust lighting levels and soften the focus of the camera to customize your appearance.

Microsoft's virtual assistant, Cortana will also be available in Teams in the coming weeks. The users can ask Cortana to make a call, join a meeting, send chat messages, share files, and more.

Microsoft has also introduced Live Reactions which will be able to react during a meeting using emojis that will appear to all participants. "We are also bringing PowerPoint Live Presentations to Teams in the future, further enabling audience engagement right from Teams," the company said in its blog.

Last month, Microsoft Teams introduced a custom background option for video calls

The feature allows you to replace your background in Team meetings with your own custom images or with the ones provided online by Microsoft. Users also have the option to simply blur the background.



Videoconferencing has become necessary for work and social life as people around the world hunker down at home to avoid the spread coronavirus.



Microsoft Teams allows users to chat, share files, make calls and hold web video conferences. Microsoft charges fees to businesses for its full versions of Teams, but there is a free version that can be used by consumers.

(With inputs from agencies)

