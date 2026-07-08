/Microsoft reportedly replaces ChatGPT and Claude models to reduce AI spending

Microsoft is reportedly changing how it powers some of its AI products by reducing its reliance on models from OpenAI and Anthropic. According to a report by India Today, the company is replacing some ChatGPT and Claude models with its own AI models and smaller alternatives to lower operating costs. The reported move comes as technology companies spend billions of dollars on AI infrastructure, including powerful chips and large data centres. As AI adoption grows, keeping costs under control has become one of the industry's biggest challenges.

Why is Microsoft changing its AI strategy?

Running advanced AI models is expensive. Every user query requires computing power, and those costs rise quickly when millions of people use AI services every day. Microsoft has invested heavily in AI infrastructure, but it is also looking for ways to make its services more efficient.

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Instead of using the largest and most expensive models for every task, Microsoft is reportedly selecting smaller or internally developed models for requests that do not require the highest level of reasoning. This approach can significantly reduce computing costs while maintaining a similar user experience for routine tasks.

What could replace ChatGPT and Claude?

According to the report, Microsoft is increasingly relying on its own Phi family of small language models and other internally developed AI systems in selected products. The company is also expected to continue using OpenAI's latest models where they offer clear advantages, particularly for more complex reasoning, coding and enterprise workloads. Rather than completely replacing ChatGPT or Claude, Microsoft appears to be adopting a multi-model strategy, selecting different models depending on the task.

A wider trend across the AI industry

Microsoft's reported move reflects a broader shift in artificial intelligence. For the past two years, companies competed mainly by building larger and more powerful AI models. Today, many are focusing on efficiency instead.