Microsoft junks 'mixed reality' feature from Windows

Microsoft on Thursday (Dec 21), shelved "mixed reality" from from Windows. The feature, unrolled through a Windows 10 update in the year 2017 allowed users to tap into augmented and virtual reality technologies with the help of a mixed reality portal app and compatible VR headsets.

The tech giant uses the term mixed reality to refer to software that blends both augmented and virtual reality. There is however, slight difference between the two.

Augmented reality overlays text, sounds, graphics and video on real-world images that users see. Virtual reality provides an immersive experience to users in an artificial world by creating computer-generated experiences.

"Windows mixed reality is deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows," Microsoft said.

Last year, Business Insider reported that Microsoft junked plans for HoloLens 3. The move by the tech giant was seen to spell the end of augmented reality headsets in that form.

Previously, when Microsoft was seen to be taking interest in augmented and virtual reality space, companies like Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, HP, and Samsung, began making their mixed reality headsets compatible with Microsoft's platform.

However, Microsoft later began to downsize its virtual reality division. Last year, HoloLens head Alex Kipman left the company after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him. Later on, Microsoft cut 10,000 jobs. This had an effect on the company's mixed reality projects including AltspaceVR app which is now discontinued.

Microsoft does not appear to have pulled the plug on mixed reality completely as the company continues to work on other applications of VR like Microsoft Mesh app. The app will soon let co-workers in a company meet each other in a virtual space without the need of a headset.

In addition to this, Microsoft has also started allowing Quest users access to Office apps and Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.