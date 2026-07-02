/Microsoft bets $2.5 billion on new AI company to help businesses deploy AI

Microsoft has announced a new AI-focused business called Microsoft Frontier Company, backed by an initial investment of $2.5 billion, as the tech giant shifts its attention from simply providing AI models to helping companies successfully deploy them. The announcement comes as businesses around the world increase spending on artificial intelligence but struggle to identify which models deliver the best results for their operations. Microsoft says the new company will help customers integrate AI faster while improving returns on their investments. Reuters first reported the launch.

Why Microsoft is creating Frontier Company

Over the past two years, many companies have experimented with AI using services from firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic. However, many enterprises are now using multiple AI models instead of relying on a single provider. Microsoft says Frontier Company will help businesses select AI models, combine them with their own internal data and deploy AI systems that suit their specific needs. Customers will also retain ownership of the AI solutions built for them rather than sharing those improvements with Microsoft.

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Businesses want flexibility, not just one AI model

According to Microsoft Commercial Business CEO Judson Althoff, the company has learnt important lessons from the early days of Copilot. He said Microsoft initially depended too heavily on OpenAI's models. As more competitors such as Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude and open-source AI models entered the market, businesses increasingly demanded the flexibility to switch between different AI systems. Instead of locking customers into one model, Frontier Company is designed to support AI tools from Microsoft as well as external providers, allowing businesses to choose the technology that best fits their work.

Enterprise AI enters a new stage