/Microsoft bets $2.5 billion on new AI company to help businesses deploy AI

Microsoft has announced a new AI-focused business called Microsoft Frontier Company, backed by an initial investment of $2.5 billion, as the tech giant shifts its attention from simply providing AI models to helping companies successfully deploy them. The announcement comes as businesses around the world increase spending on artificial intelligence but struggle to identify which models deliver the best results for their operations. Microsoft says the new company will help customers integrate AI faster while improving returns on their investments. Reuters first reported the launch.
Why Microsoft is creating Frontier Company
Over the past two years, many companies have experimented with AI using services from firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic. However, many enterprises are now using multiple AI models instead of relying on a single provider. Microsoft says Frontier Company will help businesses select AI models, combine them with their own internal data and deploy AI systems that suit their specific needs. Customers will also retain ownership of the AI solutions built for them rather than sharing those improvements with Microsoft.
Businesses want flexibility, not just one AI model
According to Microsoft Commercial Business CEO Judson Althoff, the company has learnt important lessons from the early days of Copilot. He said Microsoft initially depended too heavily on OpenAI's models. As more competitors such as Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude and open-source AI models entered the market, businesses increasingly demanded the flexibility to switch between different AI systems. Instead of locking customers into one model, Frontier Company is designed to support AI tools from Microsoft as well as external providers, allowing businesses to choose the technology that best fits their work.
Enterprise AI enters a new stage
Trending Stories
The move reflects a broader change in the AI industry. Rather than asking which chatbot is the smartest, businesses are increasingly focused on how AI can improve productivity, reduce costs and generate measurable business value. Microsoft joins companies such as Palantir and Amazon Web Services, which also provide consulting and technical support to help enterprises deploy AI at scale. The company has already lined up customers including Unilever and Novo Nordisk, signalling that demand for enterprise AI services continues to grow across industries. As AI adoption expands, experts believe success will depend less on using a single powerful model and more on combining the right AI tools with company data, security requirements and business goals.