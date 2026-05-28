/Meta may enter cloud computing market as AI demand drives need for compute power

Meta may soon enter the cloud computing business, potentially competing with companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting that the option is “definitely on the table” as demand for AI computing power continues to grow.

The comments come as Meta sharply increases its investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company plans to spend between $125 billion and $145 billion on AI-related capital expenditure this year, one of the largest AI investment plans announced by any technology company.

Why Meta is considering cloud computing

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Cloud computing companies provide businesses with servers, storage systems and networking infrastructure needed to run applications and AI services. AI tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini rely heavily on cloud infrastructure to process large amounts of data and run advanced models.

According to Zuckerberg, Meta is regularly receiving requests from outside companies looking to purchase computing capacity from the company. He said firms are asking whether Meta could:

Offer API-based AI services

Lease excess computing infrastructure

Provide access to AI servers and processing power

Zuckerberg noted that demand for compute has become extremely high due to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence systems.

Meta remains the only major AI player without cloud business

Unlike its biggest competitors, Meta currently does not operate a large commercial cloud platform.

Major technology companies already dominating the market include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

These companies provide cloud infrastructure to businesses worldwide and generate billions of dollars annually from the sector. Even newer AI-focused firms are increasingly monetising their infrastructure. Recently, SpaceXAI leased its Colossus 1 supercomputer infrastructure to Anthropic for AI model training and operations.

Meta says demand for compute is rapidly increasing

Zuckerberg said Meta currently does not have surplus cloud capacity available for outside companies because the firm is heavily using its own infrastructure for AI projects. However, he added that if Meta eventually builds more capacity than it needs internally, the company could begin selling access to external customers. He stated that the possibility of monetising excess infrastructure is one reason why Meta feels confident investing aggressively in AI data centres and computing systems. Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao recently described computing power as “the lifeblood” of AI companies, highlighting how central cloud infrastructure has become in the AI race.

AI investments come alongside restructuring

Meta’s growing AI focus comes during a period of major restructuring inside the company. The firm recently cut around 8,000 jobs globally while reportedly reassigning another 7,000 employees to AI-focused teams. The company has also closed around 6,000 open positions as it redirects spending towards artificial intelligence development. Despite the restructuring, Zuckerberg has previously said Meta does not currently plan additional layoffs this year. The company is also preparing to test premium subscription services for Meta AI in selected markets as it looks for new revenue streams linked to artificial intelligence.

Why cloud infrastructure has become critical in AI race

Demand for computing infrastructure has surged as companies build larger AI models requiring massive processing power and data storage.

Industry analysts say AI development now depends heavily on:

Advanced chips

High-capacity servers

Large-scale data centres

Continuous cloud processing