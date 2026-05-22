/Meta lays off 8,000 employees as company shifts focus to artificial intelligence

Meta has laid off around 8,000 employees, nearly 10 per cent of its global workforce, as the company accelerates its transition towards artificial intelligence. The layoffs began on May 20 across regions including Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom, according to reports. The move is part of a wider restructuring as Meta positions itself as an AI-focused company.

Layoffs come despite strong financial performance

Meta’s decision to reduce jobs has raised questions among employees, especially as the company recently reported strong financial results and record revenue According to internal discussions cited in reports, the company is increasing its spending significantly, with plans to invest between $125 billion and $145 billion this year, much of it directed towards AI infrastructure and development.

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This highlights a shift in priorities, where investment is moving from workforce expansion to technology and automation.

Employees face uncertainty and concerns

The layoffs have created uncertainty across Meta’s workforce of around 78,000 employees.

Reports indicate that:

Employees were informed through emails early in the day across different time zones

Many teams relied on internal systems to check who had been affected

Some workers had joined recently and were still impacted There have also been internal reactions, including employees sharing messages and raising concerns about job security.

AI transition driving organisational changes

Meta is not only cutting jobs but also reorganising its workforce. Around 7,000 employees are being reassigned to new AI-focused roles. The company has created a new team focused on applied AI and engineering, which is expected to play a central role in developing AI tools and systems. Executives have described artificial intelligence as a key priority, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg stating that AI is one of the most important technologies for the company’s future.

Employee concerns over AI tracking and data use

Alongside the layoffs, some employees have raised concerns about new internal programmes that track employee data for AI training. Reports suggest that more than 1,000 employees signed a petition opposing such measures. The concerns reflect wider debates about how companies use data to develop AI systems. Some workers have also expressed anxiety about whether AI tools could replace certain roles in the future.

Part of a wider trend in the tech industry

Meta’s layoffs are part of a broader pattern across the technology sector. Companies such as Cisco, Microsoft and others have also announced job cuts while increasing investment in AI. Industry experts note that businesses are restructuring to focus on automation and advanced technologies, which is changing workforce requirements.

What this means for employees and industry

The situation at Meta shows how the shift towards AI is affecting employment in the technology sector. While new roles are being created in AI development, traditional roles may be reduced or reshaped. This transition is likely to continue as companies invest more in automation and digital systems.

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