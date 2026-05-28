/Meta launches ‘Plus’ subscriptions for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp alongside new AI plans

Meta has announced a new range of subscription services for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp users as the company looks to expand beyond its traditional advertising business. The new consumer-focused “Plus” subscription plans will offer additional features aimed at creators, power users and highly active social media users.

The company also confirmed that it is testing new AI-focused subscription packages under a broader initiative called “Meta One”, which will combine the company’s growing range of premium services into a single ecosystem.

What Meta’s new Plus plans offer

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According to Meta, the new subscription tiers are designed to provide users with additional personalisation and engagement features across its apps.

Users subscribing to Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus will reportedly pay around $3.99 per month, while WhatsApp Plus is expected to cost around $2.99 per month in international markets. India-specific pricing has not yet been announced.

The new Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus plans include features such as:

Profile customisation tools

Super Heart animated reactions

Story insights and rewatch tracking

Unlimited audience lists for Stories

Extra profile pins

Custom app icons and fonts

Subscribers will also be able to:

Extend Stories beyond 24 hours

Spotlight a Story once every week

Preview Stories without appearing in viewer lists

Search viewer lists more easily

Meta says these features are aimed mainly at creators and highly engaged users who want more control over audience interaction and content presentation.

WhatsApp Plus focuses on messaging personalisation

The WhatsApp Plus subscription is designed differently from the company’s social media-focused plans. Instead of creator tools, it focuses more on messaging personalisation and user experience.

Features include:

Custom themes

Premium stickers

Additional pinned chats

Custom ringtones

Expanded list customisation

The company said the plan is intended for users who want more flexibility and customisation inside the messaging platform.

Meta is also expanding its AI subscription business

Alongside the Plus subscriptions, Meta confirmed that it is preparing premium plans for Meta AI users under a new branding system called “Meta One”.

The company is currently testing:

Meta One Plus at $7.99 per month

Meta One Premium at $19.99 per month

According to Meta, Premium subscribers will receive:

Higher AI compute access

More advanced reasoning capabilities

Expanded image and video generation tools

Additional support for Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses

Meta said these AI-focused plans will initially be tested in countries including:

Singapore

Guatemala

Bolivia

Meanwhile, creator and business-focused subscription plans are expected to begin testing in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Thailand and Bangladesh.

Why Meta is increasing focus on subscriptions

Meta’s growing subscription strategy reflects a wider shift inside the company as it looks for new revenue streams beyond digital advertising.

Industry analysts say the company is attempting to:

Monetise highly engaged users

Increase creator-focused revenue

Expand AI-related business models

Reduce dependence on advertising growth

The move comes as growth across Meta’s major apps slows in several mature markets. Meta has also been aggressively expanding its AI ecosystem in recent months. The company recently launched new standalone apps and AI-integrated features, including the Forum app and Instagram’s new Instants feature.

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