Mercedes-Benz cars to have its own 'supercomputer' brain, unveils new OS

In what comes as a first for the company, Mercedes-Benz and its vehicles will soon offer supercomputer-like performance' in every car and a comprehensive suite of sensors. The move will help the German company in its quest for pushing toward self-driving vehicle mobility.

It will be a big step-up from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), a Level 2- partial autonomy feature that powers current Mercedes cars. The company is working with Luminar, Nvidia and other tech giants to power artificial intelligence capabilities of the car.

"The decision to put in supercomputers [means MB is] building a giant fleet of cars that will never get old. We’re building the safest supercomputer together - this car will be entirely upgradable. Mercedes Benz will be software defined from end-to-end and will reinvent the company as a luxury-focused, software-driven technology company," said Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia.

According to the company, MB.OS will be used to power the car's infotainment suite and autonomous driving features. It is a purpose-built software that uses chip-to-cloud architecture to help the system.

From conference-calling to gaming to streaming songs, the new OS is expected to elevate the consumer experience in the car.

“MB.OS all centres around a unique customer ID. The car knows you, it knows who you are… [and we believe in] privacy by design. We are transparent with our customers. In the Mercedes-Benz Centre, you can choose your settings," Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius was quoted as saying by Top Gear.

"We have a philosophy, to work in the interests of the customer and we use the highest standards of encryption available in the market today.”

Kaellenius was referring to the Chip-to-cloud IoT (Internet of Things) engineering that new Mercedes car models will support. The technology helps avoid hackers who attempt to breach the devices. The direct relationship with the cloud removes any gateways for the bad actors t find their way in.

With self-driving cars becoming the increasing norm, safety and privacy from hackers has become of paramount importance. Mercedes is looking to set standards in the sphere.

Additionally, Mercedes has also teamed up with Google to provide superior navigation solutions. The collaboration will help Mercedes cars access traffic information and automatic rerouting capabilities on a much larger scale.

(With inputs from agencies)