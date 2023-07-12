Meet Claude 2: ChatGPT's rival introduces novel-summarising chatbot

US-based artificial intelligence firm, Anthropic, has introduced a formidable competitor to ChatGPT in the form of a novel-summarising chatbot called Claude 2.

This cutting-edge chatbot operates on a set of safety principles derived from various sources, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Anthropic has made Claude 2 publicly accessible in the United States and the United Kingdom, coinciding with the intensifying debate surrounding the safety and societal implications of artificial intelligence.

Anthropic, headquartered in San Francisco, has coined its safety approach as "Constitutional AI." This methodology involves employing a set of principles to guide the chatbot's decision-making process while generating text. By drawing inspiration from various influential documents and frameworks, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Claude 2 aims to prioritise responsible and ethical text generation.

The Writers' Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) has recently expressed its concerns over the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on the income of UK authors.

In response to a survey conducted by the guild, more than six out of 10 authors reported that they believed AI would lead to a decline in their earnings, reported the Guardian.

To address these concerns, the WGGB has called for the establishment of an independent AI regulator and proposed several measures to safeguard the rights and interests of writers. The call for an independent AI regulator The WGGB's policy statement, released on Wednesday, emphasised the need for an independent regulatory body to oversee the use of AI.

The guild believes that such a regulator would ensure accountability and transparency in AI development, safeguarding the interests of authors and preventing potential exploitation.

By advocating for an independent AI regulator, the WGGB aims to establish a framework that promotes fairness and protects the livelihoods of writers.

Transparency in AI development to address concerns regarding the use of writers' work in AI systems, the WGGB proposes that AI developers maintain comprehensive logs of the information used to train their systems.

This would enable writers to verify whether their work has been utilised without their consent. The guild emphasises the importance of writers having control over their intellectual property and seeks to empower them through increased transparency in AI development.

The WGGB emphasises that AI developers should seek explicit permission from writers before utilising their work.

This proposal aims to ensure that authors have control over the usage of their creative output in AI systems. Additionally, the guild suggests that AI-generated content should be clearly labelled, enabling users to differentiate between human-created and AI-generated works.

By implementing these measures, the WGGB aims to preserve the integrity of authors' work and maintain transparency for consumers.

Copyright Protections and Restrictions on Scraping The WGGB highlights the importance of copyright protections in the digital age.

It urges the government to reject any copyright exceptions that may enable the unauthorised scraping of writers' work from the internet.

This measure seeks to prevent the indiscriminate use of authors' content in AI systems and preserve their rights as creators. By advocating for strong copyright protections, the WGGB aims to foster an environment that encourages creativity while safeguarding the interests of writers.