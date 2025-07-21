/Meet Bugatti La Voiture Noire! A Rs 170 crore car made for one person

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire it is the most expensive Bugatti ever made

Bugatti La Voiture Noire, which is “The Black Car” in French, is known for being the world’s most expensive new Bugatti car. When it was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, at that time it was priced at around 11 million euros (approximately Rs 150 crore), before taxes. After taxes, the cost reportedly went up to 18.7 million euros, as reported on Top Gear and The Robb Report.

Only one unit of this car was made, which makes it unique and very special, and highly valued.Bugatti built La Voiture Noire as a modern tribute to the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, which was designed by Jean Bugatti in the 1930s, and it went missing during World War II.

Power and performance

La Voiture Noire is based on theBugatti Chiron and comes with the same 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine, which produces around 1,479 horsepower and 1,600 Nm of torque. According to Bugatti’s official site, this hypercar can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds, with a top speed of 420 km/h. All these things make it one of the most powerful car.

Even after its powerful engine, Bugatti has not built La Voiture Noire for racing. It is more about elegance, design, and it’s exclusivity.The car has a sleek, all-black body made using carbon fibre and features six exhaust pipes at the back, which adds to its striking and bold look.

Who owns La Voiture Noire?

Bugatti never publicly revealed the name of its buyer, but several reports speculated that the car was originally commissioned byFerdinand Piëch, who is theformer Volkswagen Group chairman. After he died in 2019, it is believed the car may have stayed within his family. However, it has not yet been confirmed by the company.



The mystery around the owner remains, although some X posts had also wrongly linked football star Cristiano Ronaldo to the car, which Bugatti has denied.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire is designed to be a collector’s dream

Bugatti’s head of design,Achim Anscheidt, once said that La Voiture Noire is about “more than just speed. It’s about style and its elegance.” The car took over two years to build and is meant to celebrate Bugatti’s rich history while shows the potential of manufacturing modern luxury cars.

For many car lovers and car collectors,La Voiture Noire is not just a car. It is a moving piece of art, cause of its rare design, unmatched craftsmanship.

