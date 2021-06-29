Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: A smart clock that won't alarm you

When I received the Lenovo Smart Clock "Essential", I wondered, who uses a clock, smart or simple, anymore?

You see, when you're in the business of reviewing tech, you often get jaded and take otherwise useful features for granted. Small and compact, so? A smart speaker, too, you say, well ok. Needs power at all times? Oh well, if only it was wireless.

But the marvellous thing about technology is that it changes so quickly, often so quietly, that you don't even feel the difference till it becomes a part of your everyday life. Electronics are often flooded in the market to create demand. Take the case of a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, a good speaker or even a tablet. It's only when you use it daily, that you'll find yourself scrambling for it when it goes missing.

This is why I have cast aside the title of a tech expert or guide and passed on the same to my three-year-old son. Children in lockdown run to gadgets now like they used to run to the swings in parks in the days before the pandemic. They find creative uses for technology that we jaded adults just can't fathom.

My son taught me that the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential proves to be quite the useful bedside smart speaker by simply using it for 5 straight days.

WHAT IS IT?

It is a simple yet very smart alarm clock. For beginners, make sure you download the Google Home app to set up the Smart Clock Essential.

WHAT DOES IT DO?

When I say smart, I mean that it uses the Google assistant's prowess to answer all your queries. So put it on your bedside table or nightstand while you put your phone on charge in some other corner and avoid all that unnecessary screen time. There is a simple, fuss-free 4-inch LED display for you to glance at the time and weather and that is it!

No browsing, no scrolling, no online shopping. You can set an alarm to wake you up and adjust volume controls and that's about it. But there is a crucial functionality here. Google Assistant will be your best friend even when packed in this tiny gadget.

A nifty trick my son picked up -- "Google sing a song!" And Google belted out an appropriate jingle about wearing a mask outdoors. Google's powerhouse search engine will have all the answers to a child's many questions in lockdown, giving parents a moment to catch a breath.

And you can also connect the Smart Clock Essential to other Google smart speakers or control your smart home if you have other such gadgets.

And if you want some nice music, the 3-watt speaker offers decent sound to fill up a small room.

The microphone responds well and for such a compact speaker, the sound quality is surprisingly good. One gripe though, in the age of customisation, there is not much you can do with the physical controls here. You will have to connect the gadget to your phone or tablet using the Google Home App but even then, there is very little you can do.

IS THIS GADGET FOR YOU?

It's for anyone and everyone working from home right now. All those who are spending hours scrolling on their phones at bedtime because one doesn't need to rush out the door in the morning. Put your phone down, set an alarm, and set up a routine. This is a product that is targetting a niche audience, one that lives on routine.

By bringing the Google Assistant to your nightstand, the Smart Clock Essential gives you the option of staying connected and on track -- without craning your neck. And what makes it more appealing is that it is priced at Rs 4,499 which is a steal when it comes to smart home products.

I woke up daily to the sound of Katy Perry'S Roar to get in the mood for my son's online classes -- trust me, you need that wake-up call!

HOW DOES IT LOOK?

What I personally loved was how light and portable this was. Don't get me wrong, you do need to connect it to a power source at all times. But at only 240 grams, you can park it anywhere, put it in your travel kit in or even change positions around the room. The design is simple and will go with your interiors.

ARE THE ALARMS JARRING?

Raise your hands if you've been woken up by the brutal and blaring sounds of your smartphones. With this clock, you can wake up to your favourite playlist, or set up routines. To set up an alarm, yell out at the Smart Clock Essential to set an alarm and an indicator will show up on the display. My favourite part? Instead of hitting snooze, I loved smacking the top to turn the alarm off every morning, reminding me of an era gone by. Nice touch, Lenovo.

For those who love waking up to an alarm, you can also tell Google to shut it off and simply rise and shine!

SHOULD YOU BUY IT?

Lenovo smart clock essential (Rs 4,499)

As my son says, "Google, sing a song!". So I too can sing a pretty song about the pros and cons of a gadget. But like all tech, this one too will slide into your lives and become a habit if you invest in it. And for all those who are creatures of habit, an alarm that doesn't sound like fingernails on a board, could become the new habit you need to live in the new normal.