Kevin Mitnick, the 'world's most famous hacker, dies aged 59

Kevin Mitnick, who was once dubbed as the 'World's Most Famous Hacker' passed away at the age of 59. He left for his heavy abode on July 16 after a 14-month-long battle with pancreatic cancer and leaving behind a wife, who is pregnant with their first child.

Mitnick has been once one of the "most wanted" cybercriminals of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He became notoriously famous in the 1990s for a string of computer break-ins, absconding with data files and credit card numbers.

Media reports have mentioned that in his obituary, it was mentioned that the federal prosecutor in his trial "offered his testimony that Kevin never tried to take one dime from any of his 'victims'."

He was arrested in a high-profile 1995 and remained in prison for five years for several computer and communications-related crimes. He had pleaded guilty to computer and wire fraud.

After he was released, he was not allowed to use a computer or cell phone without the permission of his probation officer for three years.

Mitnick became a consultant and public speaker as he used his skills to hack on behalf of companies. He even became part owner and chief hacking officer of KnowBe4, which is a security awareness firm.

In a blog post, the company wrote: "Kevin inspired KnowBe4’s training curriculum from the moment he agreed to be our 'Chief Hacking Officer' and was critical in elevating KnowBe4's brand awareness in the industry. His extensive experience with social engineering is forever woven into KnowBe4's DNA."

