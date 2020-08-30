Japanese company tests a manned flying car for the first time

A Japanese company has announced the successful test drive of a manned flying car.

Sky Drive Inc. conducted the public demonstration on August 25 at the Toyota Test Field. It was the first public demonstration for a flying car in Japanese history, the company said in a news release.

The car, named SD-03, manned with a pilot, took off and circled the field for about four minutes. No price has been announced.

The SD-03 is the world's smallest electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle and takes up the space of about two parked cars, according to the company. It has eight motors to ensure safety in emergency situations.

The car will be tested outside of the Toyota Test field by the end of the year.

The company will continue to develop technologies to safely and securely launch the flying car in 2023, the news release said.