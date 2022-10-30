Jack Dorsey to take on Elon Musk’s Twitter with new app Bluesky

As top executives of Twitter pack their bags in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover, there are reports that the micro-blogging site’s co-founder Jack Dorsey is testing another social network app rivalling the blue bird.

According to People, a week before Musk finalised his acquisition deal, the 45-year-old former CEO released a press release stating that he is seeking beta testers for his decentralized social app Bluesky.

"The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process," the company shared in a news release last Tuesday.

"It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we're going to start in private beta to iron out issues.

"As we beta test, we'll continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works. When it's ready, we'll move to the open beta," the company’s statement said, sharing a link to sign up for the beta test's waitlist.

In the press release, the company said that the new app will use an Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol), which is a federated social network run by multiple sites instead of a single site.

"The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company," the release stated. "We're calling the application we're building Bluesky because it will be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol," it said.

Last week, Dorsey in his Twitter post said that Bluesky will act as "a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of the people using it"

Bluesky was founded in 2019 to help develop a Twitter-like decentralised concept for the social media giant.

"The biggest and long-term goal is to build a durable and open protocol for public conversation," Dorsey wrote in a Q&A at the time.

