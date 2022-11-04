Is Twitter down? Some users unable to log in on website

Ahead of the reported layoffs at Twitter, some users were unable to access the microblogging page on Friday morning.

While the app users didn’t find any lag, the web users were prompted with "Something went wrong, but don't worry - try again" popup while trying to log in to Twitter.

It seems that the Elon Musk-owned site was suffering from an outage in a few parts of the world, according to DownDetector, the site that keeps track of outages on websites.

It said that the ‘problem’ was only with the desktop version of Twitter rather than the app.

The limited outage started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am. The DownDetector Map indicated that the users in very few parts of India were facing problems with the social networking site.

Twitter had about 330 million users at the start of 2019 and has about 7,500 employees.

According to reports, Elon Musk is planning to around half of Twitter's workforce in a bid to cut costs and increase revenue.

He also recently introduced the $8 subscription plan for a verified blue tick to boost the microblogging site’s revenues, which has been heavily reliant on advertisements.

Apart from the verification badge, those who subscribe to the plan could have their tweets promoted more widely and see fewer adverts.

Tweeting about what’s in store for the microblogging site, Musk said, "We need to pay the bills somehow."

Twitter has not made a profit in several years and its number of users has remained fairly static at about 300 million a month.

