Twitter set to begin mass layoffs, staff to know employment status via email: Reports

Twitter will alert its employees via email by 1600 GMT on Friday about whether they have been fired or not, said a report by Reuters citing an internal memo. It added, that Twitter offices will be closed as well as all badge access will be suspended in order to ensure the “safety” of the employees as well as “Twitter systems and customer data.”

According to copy procured by CNN, “If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.” On the other hand, “If your employment is impacted, you will receive a notification with next steps via your personal email,” said the memo.

Furthermore, the employees were also reportedly reminded not to disclose “confidential company information” on social media or to the press.

This comes a day after 7,500 employees from Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco to Singapore were fearing job cuts, while this email partially confirms speculations that Tesla CEO Elon Musk may lay off at least 50% of the workforce over the week.



Watch | Report: Twitter's new owner Elon Musk plans to cut 3,700 jobs

Earlier, the "Chief Twit" had denied reports that he would be laying off people at Twitter after the New York Times (NYT) reported, citing sources, that Musk has ordered managers to make a list of employees that would be told to exit the company. The newspaper, however, claimed that the retrenching would take place before November 1, when employees are due to receive their stock grants, which constitute part of their pay.

Also read | Elon Musk under pressure, promises advertisers to protect Twitter from becoming a 'free-for-all hellscape'

But a day after a journalist posted on Twitter on October 30 with an excerpt from the NYT article about the layoffs, Musk issued a scathing denial.

Also read | Image shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk takeover

"This is false," the 51-year-old billionaire said, without providing additional details.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.