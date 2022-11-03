Image shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk takeover

A Twitter employee shared an image of his boss, the company’s director of product management, Esther Crawford, who was seen sleeping on the office floor, days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over. The image shared shows Crawford with a sleeping bag and an eye mask behind some chairs.

The image was shared by Evan Jones, a product manager for Twitter Spaces with the caption, “When you need something from your boss at elon twitter.” Subsequently, Crawford retweeted the image and said, “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork”.

The post has since gone viral on social media making some users concerned, however, addressing the alarmed responses Crawford wrote, “Since some people are losing their minds I'll explain: doing hard things requires sacrifice (time, energy, etc). I have teammates around the world who are putting in the effort to bring something new to life so it's important to me to show up for them & keep the team unblocked.”

This comes after reports of an internal message that told the Twitter staff working on changing the micro-blogging app’s verification process that “the expectation is literally to work 24/7” to meet Musk’s deadline, said a report by Insider. It added that the workers feared that they would be fired if they are unable to meet the end-of-the-week deadline.

Crawford also said how she works with “amazingly talented & ambitious people here at Twitter” who are less than a week into a “massive business & cultural transition” and that people there are “giving it their all across all functions”.

She added, “We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork -- a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps. We've been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going & I'm so proud of our strength & resilience.”

