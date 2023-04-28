Is Bluesky here to stay? Jack Dorsey's Twitter alternative can be the next hotspot

Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter is seen by many as the reason behind its decline. User experience on the platform and satisfaction with work have both plummeted after Musk's takeover. In order to keep up, Musk will really have to pull up his socks. As the saying goes, customers owe businesses nothing and will look elsewhere if a platform doesn't satisfy their needs. This is exactly what's happening as Jack Dorsey's BlueSky project picks up steam and users start to consider alternative possibilities.

The former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, created BlueSky as a rival to Twitter. BlueSky's user interface and Twitter's are quite comparable. The microblogging platform even gave it the label "Twitter 2" because of how popular it has become, reported India Today.

For the time being, BlueSky's only goal is to lure the disappointed Twitter users who are dissatisfied with their usage of the service. Founded by the former CEO of Twitter, BlueSky aims to save users from the chaos that Twitter has descended into over the previous several months. But there's a problem. Not everyone can use the BlueSky platform. Currently in beta, it can only be accessed with an invite code.

One million people are currently on the waitlist for BlueSky, despite the fact that it is not accessible to the general public, demonstrating how strongly people want to get away from Twitter. According to consumer analytics company analytics.ai, the software has been downloaded from the Apple app store more than 360,000 times across the globe.

Although Twitter and the BlueSky app are similar, Dorsey wanted to create a decentralised service. Because Twitter is a centralised service, all user information, including tweets, likes, and comments, is kept on Twitter's servers. In this configuration, Twitter has control over who gets access to, manages, and uses user data.

“We envision an open social media ecosystem where developers have more opportunity to build and innovate, and users have more choice and control over which services they use and their experience on social media as a whole,” Jay Graber, CEO of Bluesky, wrote in a blog post in 2022.

Additionally, Twitter has taken away the blue ticks from all the accounts that had previously been verified, including famous people like journalists, celebrities, politicians, and more. Now that Musk is charging for the blue tick, anyone, regardless of his or her social status, is able to obtain a verified badge on Twitter, which has caused a lot of confusion on the platform.

People are perplexed about which accounts to follow and which users are the real account owners. And since Musk has no intention of changing his mind, the confusion will last for a while. You can join the BlueSky waitlist and explore what the Twitter alternative has to offer while waiting to escape this chaos.