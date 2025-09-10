/iPhone 17 series camera upgrades: The ultimate camera phone with 8K video

Apple has taken a big leap in smartphone photography with the launch of the iPhone 17 series. At its September 9 event, the company made it clear this year, it’s all about the camera. With major hardware and software improvements, Apple aims to give users sharper selfies, better low-light performance, and professional-grade video tools.

At its September 9 event, Apple revealed four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. While major AI features are coming in 2026, Apple has doubled down on making photography smarter and more powerful right now.

Here’s a closer look at what these cameras can do and why Apple believes they will change mobile photography.

A Big Upgrade for Selfies

The front camera has seen a massive upgrade this year.

All iPhone 17 models now come with a 24MP ultra-wide front camera - double the resolution of last year.

This means sharper selfies and clearer video calls.

Some standout features include:

Night Mode Selfies: Clear, bright photos even in low light.

Portrait Mode 2.0: More realistic blur and adjustable lighting.

4K Video at 60fps: Great for creators making high-quality content.

The iPhone 17 has two rear cameras:

48MP main camera for high-detail photos.

12MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view.

Apple has also added 2x optical zoom, so you can get closer to your subject without losing quality.

The iPhone 17 Air is the thinnest iPhone ever - just 5.5mm, Despite being so slim, it keeps the same 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens. It also has improved low-light performance because of its Apple’s computational photography software.

The iPhone 17 Pro takes things up a notch with three 48MP cameras:

Main wide camera with better colour accuracy.

Ultra-wide camera for landscapes.

Telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom for portraits and close-ups.

iPhone 17 Pro, model also supports ProRAW and ProRes video - formats used by professional photographers and filmmakers.

If you edit photos on Lightroom or make YouTube videos, the Pro model is built for you.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: The Ultimate Camera Phone

It now has four 48MP cameras:

Main wide

Ultra-wide

Telephoto with 5x optical zoom

Macro lens for extreme close-ups

For video, it supports 8K recording at 30fps, which is four times sharper than 4K.

This makes the Pro Max ideal for professional videographers and people who want a DSLR-level camera in their pocket.

Apple’s new A19 Pro chip



The secret behind these cameras is Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, which powers advanced image processing.

Smart HDR 5: Balances light and shadows automatically.

Deep Fusion: Combines multiple exposures for more detail.

Real-Time Processing: Shows you the final edited photo instantly.

This means even casual users can take professional-looking photos without any editing.

Seeing in the Dark: Night Mode 2.0

Low-light photography has improved across all models.

Apple’s new Night Mode can now:

Automatically activate in dark scenes.

Use up to 30-second exposures for clear night shots.

Capture night sky photos with a new astrophotography mode.

Record low-light videos without grainy quality.