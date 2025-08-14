/iOS 26 beta reveals new features iPhone users can expect later this year

Apple’s iOS 26 beta is live, and iOS 26 is expected to be released in mid-September 2025, as per reports. The update introduces a mix of design changes and practical tools. From a fresh Liquid Glass look to spam filtering and group chat polls.



Here’s what's new:

When is iOS 26 coming? As of now, Apple has not confirmed an exact launch date. On its official page, it is mentioned that iOS 26 will be released “later this year”. Based on Apple’s usual launch pattern and a few reports, the rollout is expected in September 2025.

Last year’s iOS 18 was released on 16 September 2024, seven days after the iPhone 16 range was revealed. Apple is also skipping the sequential numbers this year, jumping from iOS 18 to iOS 26. The company says this helps align the software version with the upcoming year.

Liquid Glass Photograph: (Apple)

iOS 26 design: Liquid Glass

The most noticeable change is the new Liquid Glass design. Home and lock screens now have a translucent effect, where apps and widgets adapt to background light. Buttons in apps such as Phone and Maps float gently above the interface.

iOS 26: Top 10 new features

Apple says this update focuses on quality-of-life improvements rather than big AI promises.iPhone app redesign - Recents, Voicemails, and Favourites now appear on one screen. A new Call Screening tool asks unknown callers to identify themselves before you decide to answer.

Hold Assist - The iPhone will hold calls for you and alert you when a real person joins.

Live Translation - Works in real-time during phone calls and FaceTime.

Live Translation Photograph: (Apple)

Spam text filtering - Scam messages and unwanted texts will now go into a separate folder.

Visual Intelligence - It will let the users search anything they see on-screen. For example, take a screenshot of shoes and find them online instantly.

Photos tabs return - Separate Library and Collections tabs are back for easier browsing.

Group chat polls - This feature will help to decide plans with polls directly inside messages

FaceTime safety - Calls will pause if nudity is detected. Processing happens entirely on-device for privacy.

Customisable lock screen - More clock styles, 3D wallpapers, widgets, and improved focus modes.



Which iPhones will get iOS 26?

As per Apple’s support documents, iOS 26 will be available for most iPhones released from 2019 onwards. However, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max will not get the update.

Eligible models include:

iPhone SE (2nd gen or later)

iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 series