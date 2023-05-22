Instagram back online for most users after it suffers global outage

Social networking service Instagram was back up for most users after a technical issue disrupted services to thousands of people across the world. Speaking to the news agency Reuters on Sunday (May 21), a spokesperson from Meta Platforms Inc said, "Earlier today, a technical issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted."

On Twitter, several users complained about Instagram not working and later Instagram's PR team tweeted, " Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble - we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it.

Meta did not disclose how many people were affected by the outage. But outage tracking website Downdetector showed over 100,000 incidents in the United States, over 56,000 in Britain, and 24,000 incidents in Canada.

At the peak of the outage, over 180,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram. Instagram to release text-based app that would compete with Twitter The global outage on Sunday comes just days after it was reported that Instagram was planning to release a text-based app that would compete with Twitter. Citing sources, the news agency Bloomberg reported on Friday that Meta was testing the project with celebrities and influencers. According to one of the sources, the app was secretly available to select creators for months.

Lia Haberman, who teaches social and influencer marketing at UCLA, published a screenshot of an early app description. Haberman said the text-based app would be separate from Instagram but would allow people to connect accounts, and might debut as soon as June.

It may eventually be compatible with other Twitter competitor apps, including Mastodon, according to Haberman’s screenshot.

“Historically, we know Meta likes to sample and recreate features from other apps and third-party tools based on what they anticipate being popular with their users," she further said, Bloomberg reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

