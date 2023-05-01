India's telecom operators to deploy AI to fight spam calls and messages

India's telecom regulator implemented the new rules to tackle the issue of unwanted spam calls and messages in over a billion phone handsets across the country. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has brought in new regulations for telecom operators, which were implemented starting May 1, 2023. India's new rules against spam calls and messages: What are they? Under the new regulations, all telecom operations across India will deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) spam filters in their call and message services.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has instructed telecom companies to stop the transmission of promotional calls to mobile numbers with ten digits.

Furthermore, the telecom regulatory body has asked the telecom operators to integrate a Call ID function which will show the caller's identity and image on the mobile phone display, following which the customers will be able to decipher the caller. India's new rules against spam calls and messages: What they mean? These Artificial Intelligence (AI) filters are meant to restrict the incessant flow of spam calls and messages that millions of handset owners in India receive for the lack of regulatory rules on it.

With these Artificial Intelligence (AI) filters in place, the handset will detect and prevent fraudulent communications from a number of sources.

The telecom operators were reportedly hesitant to implement AI filters. This was because of the privacy issues that kept the regulatory mechanism on the sidelines. Which telecom operators have announced the implementation of new rules? Bharti Airtel announced the implementation of AI filters into its services. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio is said to be working on deploying the filters and is expected to roll out the services in the immediate future.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are India's top two telecom operators.

The communication from Vodafone Idea (VI), and MTNL on the implementation of new telecom regulatory rules is yet to come.

