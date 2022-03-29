India: Samsung launches 5 new smartphones under Galaxy A Series, here are the specs 

South Korean Electronics Giant Samsung has launched a new series of entry-level and midrange smartphones in India, under the brand's 'Galaxy A Series' line-up.

The new models added to the brand's portfolio are the Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, and A73 5G.

As the name suggests, the first two entry-level models offer only 4G connectivity, whereas the three others offer 5G connectivity.

The specs of the five newly-launched devices are:

1. Samsung Galaxy A13

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD, 60Hz

Rear camera: 50MP primary camera

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Exynos 850

Battery: 5000mAh with 15W charger

OS upgrades: 2yrs

Security updates: 4yrs

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64&128GB

Price: 14,999 onwards

2. Galaxy A23

Display: 6.6inch Full HD+ LCD 90Hz

Rear camera: 50MP with OIS

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Snapdragon 680 4G

Battery: 5000mAh with 25W charger

Others: Know security

OS upgrades: 2yrs

Security updates:4yrs

RAM: 6&8GB

Storage:128GB

Price: 19499 onwards

3. Galaxy A33 5G

Display: 6.4inch Full HD+ Super Amoled 90Hz

Rear camera: 48MP with OIS

Front camera: 13MP

Processor: Exynos 1280 (5nm)

Battery: 5000mAh (charger not included)

Durability: IP67 (spill, splash, dust resistant)

Others: Stereo speakers, Knox security

OS upgrades: 3yrs

Security updates: 4yrs

RAM: 6&8GB

Storage: 128GB

Price: 34499onwards

4. Galaxy A53 5G

Display: 65.inch Full HD+ Super Amoled 120Hz

Rear camera: 64MP with OIS

Front camera: 32MP

Processor: Exynos 1280(5nm)

Battery: 5000mAh (charger not included)

Durability: IP67

Others: Stereo speakers, Knox security

OS upgrades: 4yrs

Security updates: 5yrs

Device Available in 4colors

5. Galaxy A73 5G

Display: 6.7Full HD+ Super Amoled

Rear camera: 108MP with OIS

Front camera: 32MP

Processor: Snapdragon 778G

Battery: 5000mAh (charger not included)

Durability: IP67

Others: Stereo speakers, Knox security

OS upgrades: 4 years

Security updates: 5 years

Device available for pre-book on samsung.com, retailers, and online.

According to Samsung, the 'Galaxy A Series' epitomises making flagship-like features accessible at an affordable price point. The company said that the five new models are curated to inspire customers with style, power, and versatility.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy A73 5G has flagship features like Object Eraser and AI Photo Remaster to deliver better and higher-quality images.