India: Samsung launches 5 new smartphones under Galaxy A Series, here are the specs 

According to Samsung, the 'Galaxy A Series' epitomises making flagship-like features accessible at an affordable price point. The company said that the five new models are curated to inspire customers with style, power, and versatility.
South Korean Electronics Giant Samsung has launched a new series of entry-level and midrange smartphones in India, under the brand's 'Galaxy A Series' line-up.
The new models added to the brand's portfolio are the Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, and A73 5G.
As the name suggests, the first two entry-level models offer only 4G connectivity, whereas the three others offer 5G connectivity.
The specs of the five newly-launched devices are:
1. Samsung Galaxy A13
Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD, 60Hz
Rear camera: 50MP primary camera
Front camera: 8MP
Processor: Exynos 850
Battery: 5000mAh with 15W charger
OS upgrades: 2yrs
Security updates: 4yrs
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64&128GB
Price: 14,999 onwards
2. Galaxy A23
Display: 6.6inch Full HD+ LCD 90Hz
Rear camera: 50MP with OIS
Front camera: 8MP
Processor: Snapdragon 680 4G
Battery: 5000mAh with 25W charger
Others: Know security
OS upgrades: 2yrs
Security updates:4yrs
RAM: 6&8GB
Storage:128GB
Price: 19499 onwards
3. Galaxy A33 5G
Display: 6.4inch Full HD+ Super Amoled 90Hz
Rear camera: 48MP with OIS
Front camera: 13MP
Processor: Exynos 1280 (5nm)
Battery: 5000mAh (charger not included)
Durability: IP67 (spill, splash, dust resistant)
Others: Stereo speakers, Knox security
OS upgrades: 3yrs
Security updates: 4yrs
RAM: 6&8GB
Storage: 128GB
Price: 34499onwards
4. Galaxy A53 5G
Display: 65.inch Full HD+ Super Amoled 120Hz
Rear camera: 64MP with OIS
Front camera: 32MP
Processor: Exynos 1280(5nm)
Battery: 5000mAh (charger not included)
Durability: IP67
Others: Stereo speakers, Knox security
OS upgrades: 4yrs
Security updates: 5yrs
Device Available in 4colors
5. Galaxy A73 5G
Display: 6.7Full HD+ Super Amoled
Rear camera: 108MP with OIS
Front camera: 32MP
Processor: Snapdragon 778G
Battery: 5000mAh (charger not included)
Durability: IP67
Others: Stereo speakers, Knox security
OS upgrades: 4 years
Security updates: 5 years
Device available for pre-book on samsung.com, retailers, and online.
The top-of-the-line Galaxy A73 5G has flagship features like Object Eraser and AI Photo Remaster to deliver better and higher-quality images.