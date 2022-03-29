India: Samsung launches 5 new smartphones under Galaxy A Series, here are the specs 

Written By: Sidharth MP WION
CHENNAI Published: Mar 29, 2022, 03:41 PM(IST)

The company said that the five new models are curated to inspire customers with style, power, and versatility.  Photograph:( Twitter )

According to Samsung, the 'Galaxy A Series' epitomises making flagship-like features accessible at an affordable price point. The company said that the five new models are curated to inspire customers with style, power, and versatility. 

South Korean Electronics Giant Samsung has launched a new series of entry-level and midrange smartphones in India, under the brand's 'Galaxy A Series' line-up.

The new models added to the brand's portfolio are the Galaxy A13, A23, A33 5G, A53 5G, and A73 5G.

As the name suggests, the first two entry-level models offer only 4G connectivity, whereas the three others offer 5G connectivity. 

The specs of the five newly-launched devices are: 

1. Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A13

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD, 60Hz

Rear camera: 50MP primary camera 

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Exynos 850

Battery: 5000mAh with 15W charger

OS upgrades: 2yrs

Security updates: 4yrs

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64&128GB

Price: 14,999 onwards

2. Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A23

Display: 6.6inch Full HD+ LCD 90Hz

Rear camera: 50MP with OIS

Front camera: 8MP

Processor: Snapdragon 680 4G

Battery: 5000mAh with 25W charger

Others: Know security

OS upgrades: 2yrs

Security updates:4yrs

RAM: 6&8GB

Storage:128GB

Price: 19499 onwards 

3. Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Display: 6.4inch Full HD+ Super Amoled 90Hz

Rear camera: 48MP with OIS

Front camera: 13MP

Processor: Exynos 1280 (5nm)

Battery: 5000mAh (charger not included)

Durability: IP67 (spill, splash, dust resistant)

Others: Stereo speakers, Knox security

OS upgrades: 3yrs

Security updates: 4yrs 

RAM: 6&8GB

Storage: 128GB

Price: 34499onwards

4. Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Display: 65.inch Full HD+ Super Amoled 120Hz

Rear camera: 64MP with OIS

Front camera: 32MP

Processor: Exynos 1280(5nm)

Battery: 5000mAh (charger not included)

Durability: IP67

Others: Stereo speakers, Knox security

OS upgrades: 4yrs

Security updates: 5yrs

Device Available in 4colors

5. Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Display: 6.7Full HD+ Super Amoled 

Rear camera: 108MP with OIS

Front camera: 32MP

Processor: Snapdragon 778G

Battery: 5000mAh (charger not included)

Durability: IP67

Others: Stereo speakers, Knox security

OS upgrades: 4 years

Security updates: 5 years

Device available for pre-book on samsung.com, retailers, and online.

The top-of-the-line Galaxy A73 5G has flagship features like Object Eraser and AI Photo Remaster to deliver better and higher-quality images.

