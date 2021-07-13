I turned down high-paid jobs on Wall Street to focus on Technology: Elon Musk

Entrepreneur with a big vision Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, as well as the co-founder of PayPal and Tesla Motors.

Steve Jobs, Howard Hughes, Henry Ford, and Bill Gates have all been compared to him because of his phenomenal success.

According to a report published by Bloomberg, during questioning at a trial over SolarCity's acquisition, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that he turned down multiple high-paying Wall Street jobs to focus on technology.

Musk, who studied at the University of Pennsylvania before moving to Silicon Valley, did not reveal the names of the companies that approached him.

Tesla is accused of purchasing SolarCity for $2.6 billion in 2016 as a "bailout" for the company.

Paypal, formerly X.com, was the source of Musk's fortune.

Paypal was founded in 1999 and was later purchased by eBay for $1.5 billion, with $165 million in stock being paid to Musk.

Musk established Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, in 2002.

Musk believed that humanity's survival based on its potential to evolve into a multi-planetary species, but that present rocket launch technologies were prohibitively expensive.

With the launch of the Falcon 1 in 2006, the Falcon 9 in 2010, and the Falcon Heavy in 2018, he was able to do this.

