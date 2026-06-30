/Humanoid robots are learning to cook and clean in China: Here's how they could replace millions of jobs

China's next big AI push is no longer limited to chatbots now. They are now teaching humanoid robots how to perform everyday tasks such as folding clothes, preparing meals and cleaning homes.

According to information shared by China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, humanoid robots are being trained inside dedicated data-training centres. Human instructors guide the robots through repeated tasks so they can collect real-world data, improve their movements and learn how to interact safely with people.

The development highlights China's growing ambition to become a global leader in intelligent robotics.x

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What happens inside these robot training centres?

The facilities work much like classrooms for robots. Human trainers repeatedly demonstrate tasks while robots observe, imitate and practise them. These activities include folding laundry, arranging household items, cooking simple meals, picking up objects and cleaning different surfaces. Every attempt generates large amounts of data. AI models use this information to improve the robot's understanding of movement, balance, object handling and decision-making. The goal is to help robots perform everyday activities more naturally instead of relying only on pre-programmed instructions.

Why is China investing heavily in humanoid robots?

China sees humanoid robots as one of the next major industries after electric vehicles and artificial intelligence. The country is facing an ageing population and rising labour costs. Intelligent robots could eventually assist in factories, hospitals, warehouses, elderly care facilities, hotels and even private homes. Unlike traditional industrial robots that perform a single repetitive task, humanoid robots are designed to work in environments built for people. That makes them more flexible and capable of handling different types of work.

What does this mean for the future?