/Huawei launches new AI system CloudMatrix 384: Can it really compete with Nvidia’s chips?

Chinese tech company Huawei has introduced its CloudMatrix 384 AI computing system to the public for the first time at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai. This new system is seen by many experts as a direct competitor to Nvidia’s GB200 NVL72, which is currently one of the most advanced AI company globally.

What is CloudMatrix 384?

Huawei’s CloudMatrix 384 system includes 384 of its latest Ascend 910C chips, and it is designed to deliver strong AI computing performance. According to SemiAnalysis, a semiconductor research group, the system may outperform Nvidia’s GB200 NVL72 in some cases. Nvidia’s model uses 72 B200 chips, while Huawei designed its system to use more chips.

Huawei has designed the system with what it calls a supernode architecture, which allows high-speed communication between the chips. This design will help to boost the system’s overall speed and performance. In June 2025, Huawei Cloud CEO Zhang Pingan said that the CloudMatrix 384 is already running on Huawei’s cloud platform, making it available for use.

A growing player in China’s AI race

The announcement comes at a time when China is investing heavily in AI technologies, especially to reduce reliance on foreign chipmakers. In China, Huawei is considered as the country’s strongest domestic option for AI chips, despite facing export restrictions from the United States.

In May 2025, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told Bloomberg that Huawei had been progressing quite fast in AI computing, and he mentioned CloudMatrix 384 as an example. Few analysts also believe that Huawei’s system-level innovations allow it to remain competitive, even though its individual chips may not be as powerful as those from US firms.

A quiet but bold showcase