HP slammed for blocking use of third party ink cartridges again

Hewlett-Packard (HP) is once again blocking users from using third-party ink cartridges in HP printers. People have been growing increasingly frustrated with HP as it has been using firmware updates to block the use of non-HP-brand ink cartridges in its printers. The company cited security as the reason for the step.

People took to Twitter and Reddit to report about the issue. The HP community forum said that a recent firmware upgrade for printers has disabled the use of non-HP ink as part of the company's strict "dynamic security" policy, as per a report in The Verge.

Notably, HP had earlier faced class-action lawsuits for its "dynamic security," besides widespread criticism. Dynamic security prompts HP printers to authenticate whether the ink cartridges being used are of HP or not. It blocks the use of ink or toner cartridges that do not include "new or reused HP chips or electronic circuitry".

HP introduced dynamic security in 2016, but only to some printers. But since 2018, it has paid millions in class-action lawsuits for the policy, including to customers in the US, Australia, and Italy.

However, despite all the criticism, HP has extended it to more devices. This has led to anger and frustration among users.

A Reddit user posted that "HP have updated their printers to outright ban ‘non-HP’ ink!" Reddit user grhhull contacted the company and was told that "this is due to the recent ‘update’ of all printers".

Several users have been complaining about not being able to use non-HP ink cartridges since late last year. However, it is not clear when was the update issued by the company.

(With inputs from agencies)

