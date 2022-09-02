Here's all you need to know about Twitter’s much-awaited ‘Edit tweet’ feature

Twitter announced on Thursday it has begun actively testing an edit button, a feature that has been on the discussion table for months. However, it won't be made available to you just yet. "Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it's been published," the company said on its blog. "Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more."

Here is all you need to know about the feature.

How will the "Edit Tweet" feature work?



In case the user makes a typo or forgets to add the desired hashtags, they will have 30 minutes after first publishing the tweet to make the changes to their 280-character messages.

Will others know that a Tweet has been modified?

In order to make sure others know that a tweet has been modified, they will be labelled and appear with an icon and timestamp. Users can even look up past versions of the tweet by tapping the label.

The time limit and version history play an important role, Twitter said. “They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”

if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay — Twitter (@Twitter) September 1, 2022



Who has access to the feature?



Since the company is still testing the feature, it has only been rolled out to its internal employees and soon its Twitter Blue subscribers will also be able to try it out.

Why is the user base limited?

The company wants to identify and resolve potential issues before rolling it out to all the users. “This includes how people might misuse the feature,” the company said in a blog post. “You can never be too careful.”

Do I have the option to test it?

Unfortunately, Twitter Blue subscription is only available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. So if you are in any other part of the world, you won't be able to make use of the subscription. "They will receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter," the company said of the premium service that costs $4.99 per month.

Testing helps the company understand how it impacts the way people use Twitter “as well as plan for and anticipate what might happen if we bring it to everyone,” spokeswoman Stephanie Cortez was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

The edit button has been a highly requested feature with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald’s corporate account calling to add the same. In April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had also polled his followers on whether they want an edit button. Three-quarters of his 4.4 million followers said yes. The very next day, Twitter announced that they have been working on it since last year.

(With inputs from agencies)