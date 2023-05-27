How Sony's Q handheld device is teased to change the way a PS5 game feels

The PS5 games are set to see a new turnaround. Tokyo-headquartered technology giant Sony has announced the launch of a new handheld console during its PlayStation Showcase this week.

PlayStation head Jim Ryan said that the new device would enable the gamers to stream any game using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.

"Internally known as 'Project Q', it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller," Ryan added. Sony PS5 'Project Q': Adaptive triggers a major highlight The new console would have an LCD screen capable of running the games at up to 1080p and 60fps over Wi-Fi, Sony said.

Along with the haptic feedback of the DualSense, the console would feature adaptive triggers, meant to provide a sense of tension while performing the virtual gaming acts such as drawing a bor or pulling on a cord.

Experts have described it as a feature beyond some fancy vibration feature as it really changes the way games feel. Sony PS5 'Project Q': Will you be able to play the game outside your house? Sony's official statement has not addressed this key question. However, Sony's Remote Play at present does support connections over cellular.

One might also have to tether it to a phone or hotspot since Sony only mentioned Wi-Fi in the launching tease for its Project Q console. How Sony intends to change Gaming universe with Project Q? A report in The Verge concludes that with Project Q, Sony appears to be responding to the increased popularity of handhelds.

Sony's Project Q is simply expanding this bandwagon with innovation for gamers emerging as the key highlight of its overall strategy to maintain and elevate its dominance in the sector.

"Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content. Today’s presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering them the best and most varied catalog of games possible," Jim Ryan said earlier this week.

"It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of the PS5 as the global development community rallies to push its advanced capabilities to the limit. We’re investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile, and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed."

