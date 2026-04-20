/How much will GTA 6 cost in India? Here’s what reports suggest

The buzz around Grand Theft Auto VI continues to grow, and one question remains at the centre of discussion how much will it cost in India?

With trailers already released and more updates expected, Rockstar’s upcoming title is being seen as one of the biggest game launches in recent years. Along with gameplay and story, pricing has become a major talking point among gamers.

GTA 6 price in India: What are the expected?

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As of now, Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed the price of GTA 6 in India. However, industry discussions and early estimates suggest a few possible price ranges.

Earlier rumours pointed to a price of around Rs 10,000 for the Standard Edition. This figure created strong reactions among gamers, as it would be one of the most expensive mainstream game launches in India.

Later, comments from Take-Two Interactive leadership suggested a more realistic range between Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499 for the base version.

This pricing aligns more closely with current AAA game trends on consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

At this stage, all figures remain unofficial, and players are advised to wait for confirmation from Rockstar.

Editions and platforms: What will GTA 6 offer?

GTA 6 is expected to launch in at least two editions:

Standard Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe version is likely to include extra in-game content, early access benefits, or additional features, which may increase its price further.

The game will be available on:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X and Series S

There is no confirmed timeline yet for a PC version, which has been a common trend with Rockstar releases.

GTA 6 gameplay and characters: What we know so far

Rockstar has already revealed key details about the game’s storyline and characters.

The game will feature two main protagonists:

Jason

Lucia

Lucia is expected to be the first female lead character in the GTA franchise, marking a shift in storytelling.

Other characters such as Raul Batista, Cal Hampton and Boobie Ike are also expected to play roles in the story. Some online discussions suggest a possible third playable character, but this has not been confirmed by official sources.

Pricing for Indian gamers

India is a growing gaming market, but pricing remains a key factor for most players. A price closer to Rs 7,000 is considered acceptable for major titles, while anything significantly higher could affect adoption.

According to industry trends, AAA games have gradually increased in price globally due to higher development costs, larger open worlds and advanced graphics.

GTA 6 is expected to be one of the most ambitious projects by Rockstar, which may also influence its final pricing.

What should players expect next?

For now, the pricing of GTA 6 in India remains uncertain. More clarity is expected closer to the official launch announcement.

Gamers can expect:

Official price confirmation from Rockstar

Details on special editions

Pre-order announcements

More gameplay trailers