/How Kunal Shah went from a call centre job to one of tech's biggest roles

Kunal Shah's rise in the technology industry did not begin in a boardroom. It started with a call centre job. Today, Shah is known around the world as the founder of CRED and one of India's most recognised entrepreneurs.



But long before investors backed his ideas and startups reached billion-dollar valuations, Shah was trying to understand customers, businesses and consumer behaviour from the ground up.

His journey offers a look at how one of India's most influential founders built his career.

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The early years: College dropout and call centre employee Born and raised in Mumbai, Shah initially enrolled in college but chose not to complete his degree. Like many young Indians entering the workforce during the early 2000s, he took a job at a call centre. At the time, India's outsourcing industry was expanding rapidly and exposing a generation of workers to global businesses and customers.

For Shah, the experience became an early lesson in understanding how people think, spend and make decisions. Those lessons would later shape his approach to entrepreneurship.

Building businesses before CRED

Before becoming widely known, Shah spent years experimenting with business ideas. He launched ventures in online communities, digital services and internet businesses while India's startup ecosystem was still developing. His breakthrough came with FreeCharge, a mobile recharge platform that made digital payments easier for millions of users. The company grew rapidly as smartphones and mobile internet adoption accelerated across India. In 2015, FreeCharge was acquired by Snapdeal in one of the country's biggest startup deals at the time. The acquisition turned Shah into one of India's most closely watched entrepreneurs.

Why CRED changed everything

After FreeCharge, Shah returned with a new idea. In 2018, he launched CRED, a platform designed to reward users for paying credit card bills on time. Many industry observers initially questioned the concept. However, CRED quickly attracted users, investors and attention from across the technology sector. The company expanded into lending, payments and financial services while building a premium brand that stood apart from many traditional fintech firms. Over time, CRED became one of India's most recognised startup names. From startup founder to global tech leader Shah's career has often reflected larger changes happening in India's digital economy. He belongs to a generation of founders who helped build internet businesses as smartphones, digital payments and online services transformed everyday life. His appointment to one of the technology industry's biggest leadership roles is being viewed as another milestone for India's startup ecosystem. It also highlights how Indian entrepreneurs are increasingly moving beyond domestic markets and influencing global technology products used by billions of people.

Why his story resonates