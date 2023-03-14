Hackers are using AI-generated YouTube videos to steal data. Here's how

Threat actors are having a field day using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to hack people. A new report has claimed that hackers are using AI-generated videos on YouTube to spread malware and steal confidential information.

According to IT security intelligence company CloudSEK, there has been a 200-300 per cent increase in the number of AI-generated videos that contain links to stealer malware such as Vidar, RedLine, and Raccoon in the description.

YouTube is one of the most popular media platforms with over 2.5 billion active users. The vast demography of users makes it an ideal place for hackers to lay down their traps.

In most instances, the videos are presented as tutorials to download cracked versions of popular software such as Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Autodesk 3ds Max, AutoCAD. Once the viewer watches the video and looks for links to download the said software, they are directed to the description section where the malicious link is pasted.

While earlier such videos used to have a screen recording or audio walkthrough, the new-age hackers had developed their tools using technology.

"There has recently been an increase in the use of AI-generated videos from platforms such as Synthesia and D-ID, being used in the videos," read the report.

It is a well-known fact that watching a human face on the screen, especially with certain facial features increases familiarity and trustworthiness. The hackers play on this psychology and use AI tools to feature humans that sell the 'malware' packaged as a tutorial.

Once the user clicks on the malicious link, infostealers software is installed on the system. The said software is designed to steal sensitive information such as bank account numbers, credit card information, passwords and other private data.

Afterward, the harvested data is uploaded to the attacker's Command and Control server, providing them the full authority to misuse the data.

