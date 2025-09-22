GTA VI announced for May 2026 release: Here’s what we know so far

Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) will launch on 26 May 2026, bringing an end to years of speculation and leaks. The upcoming title is one of the most anticipated video games of the decade, following the massive success of GTA V, which sold over 195 million copies worldwide.

Two official trailers have been released, giving fans a glimpse into the storyline, characters and setting. The game promises a larger, more dynamic world with deeper storytelling and advanced gameplay features.

Story with two new protagonists

GTA VI will introduce two main characters, Jason and Lucia, whose lives take a dangerous turn after a seemingly simple job goes wrong.

According to Rockstar’s description, the duo will be drawn into a criminal conspiracy that spreads across the fictional state of Leonida. Players will experience the game through both characters, switching between them during missions, similar to how GTA V used multiple protagonists.

The story will focus on survival, trust and betrayal, with cinematic cut-scenes and complex heists at the heart of the gameplay.

A bigger and more detailed Vice City

The game will return to Vice City, a fan-favourite location first introduced in GTA: Vice City (2002). Rockstar has described the setting as “the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond,” suggesting that players will not only explore the city but also its surrounding areas.

Leaked reports indicate that the map could be the largest ever in a GTA game, featuring urban areas, highways, rural towns, beaches and swamps. The world will reportedly evolve over time, with new locations and missions added after launch, making the game a constantly expanding experience.

New characters and dynamic gameplay

In addition to Jason and Lucia, GTA VI will feature a diverse cast of characters, including names mentioned in leaks such as Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Raul Batista, and Real Dimez. These characters are expected to play key roles in the story, either as allies or rivals.

Gameplay will combine classic GTA elements like open-world exploration, high-speed chases and large-scale heists, with new features designed to make the world more interactive.

Price and availability

While Rockstar has not confirmed the exact pricing, reports suggest that GTA VI could be priced around $70 (Rs 5,800) for standard editions, similar to other recent AAA games. Pre-orders are expected to open in early 2026.

The game will first launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with a PC version expected to arrive later.

GTA VI

GTA V is one of the most successful games ever made, generating over $8 billion in revenue since its release in 2013. Rockstar Games, with its new GTA VI, aims to push boundaries once again by delivering a bigger, more realistic and constantly evolving game world.