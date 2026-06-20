/GTA 6 pre-orders open June 25 as Rockstar reveals cover art and confirms November launch plans

After years of speculation, trailers and development updates, Grand Theft Auto VI is taking a major step towards release. Rockstar Games has confirmed that pre-orders for GTA 6 will open on June 25, giving players their first opportunity to reserve a copy of one of the most anticipated video games in history. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the game's official cover art and a broader GTA 6-themed rebranding across Rockstar's social media channels and online platforms.

For fans who have spent years waiting for the next chapter in the franchise, the update is one of the clearest signs yet that launch preparations are accelerating.

Rockstar begins the road to launch

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While Rockstar has shared trailers and story details over the past few years, pre-orders represent a significant milestone. The company confirmed that players will be able to place orders through digital stores, including the PlayStation Store, as well as selected retail outlets. The move brings GTA 6 closer than ever to its planned November 19 release date. Given the game's long development cycle and previous delays, every official update continues to attract enormous attention from the gaming community. For many fans, the opening of pre-orders makes the launch feel more real than any trailer or teaser released so far.

New cover art offers fresh clues

Rockstar also used the announcement to unveil GTA 6's official cover artwork. The image places protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval at the centre while showcasing the game's crime-filled setting. Several elements from Leonida, Rockstar's fictional state inspired by Florida, appear throughout the artwork. Fast cars, helicopters, boats, flamingos and even an alligator can be seen in the background. Fans have already begun analysing the image frame by frame, looking for clues about supporting characters, locations and possible storylines. The artwork also highlights the colourful, neon-inspired atmosphere associated with Vice City, one of the most popular settings in Grand Theft Auto history.

Is GTA 6 still coming in November?

The latest announcement has also renewed discussion around the game's release schedule. Many fans remain cautious after previous delays during development.

However, Rockstar's latest marketing push suggests confidence in the current timeline.

The company has updated profile pictures, banners and promotional material across multiple platforms with GTA 6 branding, something it typically reserves for major release campaigns.

Additional reassurance came from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick, who recently indicated that GTA 6 remains on track for its planned November 19 launch.

While game releases can always face unexpected changes, the latest signs suggest preparations are moving forward as expected.

One major question remains unanswered

Despite revealing the pre-order date and cover art, Rockstar is still keeping one important detail secret. The company has not announced the game's price.

That has fuelled widespread discussion among players. Some expect GTA 6 to follow the pricing of other premium releases, while others believe Rockstar could test higher price points given the scale of the project and the enormous demand surrounding it.

Industry speculation has suggested a possible range between $70 and $100, although Rockstar has not confirmed any figure.