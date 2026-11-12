/GTA 6 fever gets so big that Logitech gives 7,000 employees a day off

The excitement around Grand Theft Auto VI is reaching workplaces, too. Logitech is giving around 7,000 employees worldwide one paid day off to play video games, in a move that comes just days before the much-awaited launch of GTA 6.

The initiative, called Logi Game Day, allows full-time employees and interns to take one paid day off to play any game they choose. The leave can be used anytime between now and November 2027. Although the announcement comes amid growing excitement around Rockstar Games' upcoming title, employees are not restricted to playing GTA 6.

What is Logitech's Logi Game Day initiative?

Logitech's new programme aims to make gaming part of its workplace culture.

The company says employees can use the paid day to enjoy their favourite games, whether they prefer action titles, sports games or multiplayer experiences. Logitech will also turn its San Jose headquarters into a gaming space and host a special streaming event on November 19, the scheduled release date of GTA 6. The initiative reflects the company's belief that gaming can offer benefits beyond entertainment.

Logitech CEO says gaming is not a waste of time

Logitech chief executive officer Hanneke Faber said the company wants to challenge the idea that gaming is simply a distraction from professional life. "It's time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time," Faber said. She added that engagement in gaming and work can support performance in both areas. The company designs products for both professional use and gaming, making the initiative a way to connect its workplace culture with its business.

GTA 6 excitement is spreading beyond gaming

Logitech is not the only organisation responding to the anticipation surrounding GTA 6. A US Army unit in Georgia had earlier offered eligible soldiers a four-day pass to play the upcoming game as part of a reenlistment incentive. The unusual offers highlight the scale of interest surrounding Rockstar's next Grand Theft Auto title.

When is GTA 6 releasing?