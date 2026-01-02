/Grok AI helped detect appendicitis? Elon Musk says Grok can read X-rays and MRIs more accurately

Elon Musk has renewed debate around artificial intelligence in healthcare after an old video of him promoting Grok AI’s medical abilities resurfaced online. In the clip, first shared in June 2025, the he claimed that Grok, which is developed by xAI, can analyse X-rays and MRI scans and, in some cases, offer more accurate diagnoses than doctors.

“I think AI will be very helpful with the medical stuff,” Musk said in the video. “You can upload your X-rays or MRI images to Grok and it will give you a medical diagnosis. I have seen cases where it’s actually better than what doctors tell you.”



Case that brought Grok back into focus

The video gained attention again after Musk reposted a claim shared by a Doge designer account on X. In the post a medical case involving a 49-year-old Norwegian man who said Grok helped save his life.

As per that, a man suffered from severe abdominal pain for more than 24 hours. During his first visit to an emergency room, doctors reportedly diagnosed acid reflux and gave him antacids. As the pain continued, he later consulted Grok AI, which suggested the symptoms could point to appendicitis or a perforated ulcer and advised immediate medical imaging.

When the man returned to hospital and underwent a CT scan, doctors found that his appendix was severely inflamed and close to rupturing. He underwent emergency surgery and later recovered fully, according to the post shared online.

What Musk claims Grok can do



Musk has said Grok can analyse medical images quickly and highlight possible risks that may need urgent attention. Supporters argue that AI systems can scan images in seconds, while patients in many hospitals wait hours or even days for radiology reports.

One X user backing Musk’s claim said that Grok delivers results within seconds, compared to hospital waiting times that can stretch to three days for MRI reports in some cases. However, Musk has not shared clinical trial data or peer-reviewed studies to support his broader claims.

AI’s growing role in healthcare

According to multiple healthcare studies published over the past few years, AI tools are increasingly being tested to assist radiologists in spotting tumours, fractures and internal injuries. However, regulators in many countries still require human doctors to make the final diagnosis.

Grok’s reported case has added fresh attention to this debate, highlighting both the promise and limits of AI in medical diagnosis.