Google Workspace is now free for all Gmail users, here’s how you can use it

Google is extending its Workspace suite of office tools to everyone with a Google account in an attempt to expand its market share and compete with Microsoft.

According to a new blog post, anyone with a Google account now has access to the entire Google Workspace experience, which includes Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Meet, and more.

Previously, Google Workspace was only available to businesses, non-profits, and classrooms but now everyone can use it.

Along with making Google Workspace available to everyone, the firm also announced new upgrades aimed at addressing the special problems and potential of hybrid work, such as:

Spaces have replaced Rooms in Google Chat: Over the next few months, Google Workspace will transform Rooms into Spaces, with a new user interface.

Security and privacy have been improved: Google will provide important moderation capabilities for hosts of Google Meet meetings starting in July, allowing them to block in-meeting discussion, restrict presenting during sessions, and mute or unmute attendees.



Watch: Google Workspace - How it’s done





Google Workspace is also releasing a variety of security updates for Google Drive, including trust rules that restrict how files are shared within and outside of an organisation.





According to a new blog post by Google, You can create a secure collaboration space in Google Chat to keep everyone up-to-date, share ideas, and keep track of all your important info in one place, from videos and pictures of your last trip to a Google Sheet of your family’s annual budget. Smart suggestions help you bring in recommended files and quickly include the right people with @-mentions, whether you’re drafting a message in Gmail to the whole group or scheduling a meeting invite in a shared Calendar. To keep things moving, you can use smart canvas to generate a checklist in Google Docs and quickly assign roles and next steps. And if your project calls for a spontaneous conversation, you can present the Doc, Sheet or Slide you’re working on together directly into a Google Meet call with just one click."