/Google’s ‘Agent Smith’: AI agent lets employees run tasks directly from their phones

Artificial intelligence agents are increasingly becoming part of workplace tools. Now, Google is experimenting with an internal AI system called Agent Smith, designed to automate tasks and allow employees to monitor work directly from their phones.

The internal tool allows engineers and other employees to assign tasks that run automatically in the background. Workers can then check progress, review updates or send new instructions using their mobile devices. Reports indicate the system is already helping engineers complete routine tasks more quickly while reducing manual workload.

What is Google’s ‘Agent Smith’?

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Agent Smith is an AI-powered system developed internally at Google. Unlike traditional coding assistants, the tool can plan and execute multiple steps of a workflow on its own. The AI system builds on Google’s existing agentic coding platform known as Antigravity. It can interact with various internal tools and services used inside the company.

Employees can assign tasks to the system, which then works independently. The agent operates asynchronously, meaning it continues running even when the employee is offline or their laptop is closed.

Workers can later check progress from their phones, review results or give further instructions.

How the AI agent works inside Google

According to people familiar with the system, Agent Smith can perform several functions that normally require manual work.

These include:

Automating parts of coding workflows

Accessing internal documents and tools

Managing multi-step tasks in the background

Sending updates through internal chat platforms

Because the system can access employee profiles and internal documentation, it can retrieve information that workers would otherwise need to search manually.

Some engineers say the tool helps reduce time spent on repetitive tasks and allows them to focus on more complex work.

Why Google is investing heavily in AI agents

Agentic AI systems that perform actions autonomously is becoming a major focus across the technology industry.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin reportedly told employees during a recent town hall meeting that AI agents will play an important role inside the company this year. At the same time, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has encouraged employees to adopt AI tools internally. According to reports, some teams have even been told that the use of AI may be considered in performance evaluations. The company sees AI automation as a way to improve productivity as competition among technology firms intensifies.

Part of a broader industry trend

Google is not the only company exploring autonomous AI agents. Several major technology firms are investing in systems that go beyond simple chatbots.

Instead of just generating answers, agentic AI tools can:

Run commands

analyse documents

coordinate workflows

interact with software systems

This approach aims to turn AI into a digital worker that can handle routine tasks independently. For companies with large engineering teams, such tools could significantly change how software development and internal operations are managed.

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