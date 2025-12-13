/Google rolls out live translation through headphones: Here’s everything you need to know

Google started rolling out a new beta feature that allows users to hear real-time translations through their headphones, the company announced on Friday.

The update also brings advanced Gemini-powered translations and expanded language learning tools to the Google Translate app. As per Google, the update aims to make conversations across languages easier and more natural for everyday users.

Real-time translation through headphones

The new feature allows users to listen to live translations while wearing any pair of headphones. Once enabled, Google Translate listens to the speaker and plays a translated version in the user’s chosen language.

As per Google, the system keeps the speaker’s tone, pace and emphasis, making it easier to understand who is speaking and follow the conversation clearly.

Rose Yao, Google Vice President for Product Management, said in a blog post that users can open the Translate app, tap “Live translate”, and hear translations instantly.

The feature can be used during conversations, speeches, lectures, or while watching content in another language.

The beta version is now available on Android in the United States, India and Mexico.

As of now it supports more than 70 languages and works with any standard headphones.

Google plans to expand the feature to iOS and more countries in 2026.

Gemini AI brings smarter translations

They are also adding advanced Gemini AI capabilities to Translate. These upgrades improve how the app understands context, especially for slang, idioms and local expressions.

For example, phrases like “stealing my thunder” will now be translated based on meaning, not word-for-word.

As per the Google website, this makes translations sound more natural and accurate. This update is rolling out in the US and India, supporting English translations with nearly 20 languages, including Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese and German.

The feature is available on Android, iOS and the web.

Here you can check more -https://blog.google/products/search/gemini-capabilities-translation-upgrades/

Language learning tools expanded to new countries

Google is also expanding its language learning tools to nearly 20 new countries. English speakers can now practise German, while speakers of Bengali, Hindi, Mandarin Chinese, Dutch, Italian, Romanian and Swedish can practise English.

The translate app now provides improved feedback during speaking practice and tracks learning streaks, showing how many days a user has practised in a row.

This update brings Google Translate closer to popular language-learning apps like Duolingo.





Focus on everyday language use

Google says these updates are designed to help users communicate better while travelling, studying or working across borders.

With live translation, smarter AI understanding and improved learning tools, the company is pushing Translate beyond basic text conversion.