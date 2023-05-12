Google rolls out Bard AI chatbot. Here’s how it differs from ChatGPT

Google officially launched its artificial intelligence chatbot, called Bard, to take on rival Open AI’s ChatGPT, which is backed by Microsoft.

At an annual Google developers conference in Silicon Valley on Thursday, the tech giant announced that its new tool will be rolled out in over 180 countries.

Google said that its AI chatbot has been imbibed into 25 products, including Maps and Gmail, and will let users write mail responses with the help of Bard.

"Seven years into our journey as an AI-first company, we are at an exciting inflection point," Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, told thousands of developers gathered for the event.

"With generative AI, we're taking the next step, with a bold and responsible approach, we are reimagining all of our products."

However, one noticeable key decision Google has taken differently than Microsoft is that unlike ChatGPT which is ingrained into Bing search, Bard chatbot will not be included in the Google search.

How Bard is different from ChatGPT

The tech firm said that its traditional Google search will still be used for finding and seeking information, such as locating something to purchase.

Whereas Bard AI chatbot, which has a persona that can hold human-like conversations, will be used for “creative collaboration” for instance, to generate software code or write a caption for a photo. Bard: Google's AI powered chatbot coming to 180 countries These answers will be corroborated by authoritative websites, and it will also continue including ads in responses.

A separate AI technology is coming to Google search that is called Search Generative Experience.

The company's AI efforts would be carried out in a "bold and responsible" way, senior product director Jack Krawczyk said during the briefing.

Bard will be modified to support 40 languages in coming months, Krawczyk said, "We're excited to get Bard into more people's hands. We're pretty fired up about where Bard is going."

Which countries can try new Google search

The new Google search with AI is yet to be released for mass internet users. The first to get exclusive access would be US users in coming weeks via a wait list. During this initial phase, Google will monitor the quality, speed and cost of search results.

How to use Bard in India

Google said Bard is now available with no wait list in 180 countries. Initially, the Google Bard chatbot was only available in the UK and the US. Interested Indian users can now join the waitlist for the AI chatbot via the Google Bard official website.

