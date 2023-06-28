Google possibly misled dozens of advertisers, says report

A report from an advertisement research firm has claimed that dozens of advertisers using TrueView, Google advertisement product, may not be getting what they paid for and that Google may have misled them about the viewership, reported The Guardian.

TrueView is Google's proprietary ad product that displays advertisements on Youtube and other apps on the internet.

The user can skip the ad after five seconds. The advertisers get charged if the user watches the ad for 30 seconds or throughout if the length of the as is less than thirty seconds. Whether audio is playing or not is also important.

Guardian cited a report by Adalytics, an advertisement research firm which said that advertisers may not be getting what they paid for.

Watch | Millions of Android users at risk as dangerous spyware found in over 100 apps on Google Play × The firm reportedly reviewed ad campaigns of more than 1000 brands across the internet. It found that TrueView ads did not meet Google's own guidelines. The firm reportedly found that some ads were run in small video players in the corner or at the side of the screen. They were fully muted and had no video content.

The websites running muted ads included 'NYTimes, Reuters, Wired, Mashable and Gizmodo' as reported by The Guardian.

Adalytics has said that mis-identified adverstising has been running since 2020.

Google has rejected findings of the report. In a blog post, Google's director of global video solutions, Marvin Renaud has denied that Adalytics' findings were accurate. He said that the report contained “extremely inaccurate claims”. He further said that advertisers pay for ads only when they were being viewed.

“We use real-time ad quality signals to determine if people are present and paying attention that help us decide whether to serve a video ad in a Google Video Partner site or app,” he said.

Renaud stressed that Google monitors adherence to its policies and stop serving ads on over 143,000 websites after it found they were in violation.

He also added that report incorrectly claimed that most of ad campaigns are run on third-party sites rather than YouTube and said the opposite is true.

