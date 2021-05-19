Google l/O 2021: A magic window for 3D video calls

At virtual I/O 2021, Google announced a host of new features for its various products and services, including Maps, Photos, Search, WearOS and Workspaces, among others.

The pseudo-video chat technology, known as Project Starline, would allow users to "see another person, life-size and in three dimensions," Google said.

In the keynote address by Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai, it was revealed that Project Starline is a technology project that combines advances in hardware and software to help people feel like they're together, even when they're apart.





Google had been working on Project Starline in secret for several years according to CEO Sundar Pichai. Think of it as an amalgamation of VR and teleconferencing to create realistic 3D depictions of people.

Imagine a magic window, and through that window you see another person, life-size and in three dimensions.



It's an experimental hardware-software system leveraging computer science wizardry alongside high-resolution cameras and depth sensors to create a real-time 3D model of people for immersive video conferencing.

Google hosts its annual I/O developer conference every spring, its most significant event of the year. This year's event takes place virtually and runs till Thursday.

