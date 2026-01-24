/Google launches ‘Me Meme’ feature in Photos: AI turns your photos into personalised memes

Google Photos has started rolling out a new artificial intelligence feature called ‘Me Meme’, which allows users to turn their own photos into personalised, shareable memes. The feature, which was first spotted during testing last year, has now been officially announced by Google.

As per the Google, the tool is currently experimental and is designed to create light-hearted images that users can share with friends and family. The company has said that results may vary, as the AI-generated images may not always match the original photo perfectly.

Google Photos ‘Me Meme’?

‘Me Meme’ is an AI-based image generation feature built directly into the Google Photos app. It uses a user’s uploaded photo and applies different meme-style templates to create humorous images.

Google has advised users to upload clear, well-lit and front-facing photos to get better results. Since the feature is still in its early stage, Google has acknowledged that some images may look inaccurate or slightly distorted.

The announcement was made on Google’s Photos Community platform, where the company confirmed that Me Meme is part of its wider push to bring more AI-powered creativity tools to everyday apps.

How to use the Me Meme feature

Using Me Meme is simple and does not require any additional app or setup. Users can follow these steps:

Open the Google Photos app and tap on Create from the bottom menu.

Select Me Meme from the available options.

Choose a meme template and upload the photo you want to use.

Tap Generate and wait for the AI to create the image.

Users can either save the image or tap Regenerate to try again.

First-time users will see a short introduction screen explaining how the feature works.

Who can access the feature right now?

The Me Meme feature is currently rolling out in the United States for both Android and iOS users. Google has said the rollout will happen gradually over the coming weeks. There is no official timeline yet for availability in other regions.

A Google spokesperson told tech media outlets that the company is closely monitoring user feedback before expanding the feature more widely.

Part of Google’s wider AI push

The Me Meme tool comes as Google continues to expand AI features across its services. Recently, the company announced Personal Intelligence, a feature that can connect AI mode with apps like Gmail and Google Photos to offer more personalised responses based on user data.

Google has said that Personal Intelligence will be turned off by default and must be manually enabled by users, highlighting the company’s focus on user control and privacy.