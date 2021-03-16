Google Earth to bring a 'time machine' to look into the past

We've all wasted countless precious minutes of our lives tinkering with Google Earth. From trying to find our homes to checking how famous tourist destinations looked from space, we've done it all. But now Google Earth is bringing a function that is being touted to be a 'time machine'. As per reports, the feature will be added to Google Earth's Android app.

Google Earth shows how an area looks now. But with the new feature, you would be able to check how the same area looked in past. The feature is also reported to have a timelapse function that will give us a cool view of how changes took place.

By the looks of it, this function may come in handy for purposes more than just plain time kill. Urban planners and students alike will be able to look at a particular area to get better idea of cities. Citizens will freely be able to check how their cities are evolving and will be able to keep a check on authorities if they choose to.

News reports have mentioned that the feature has been rolled out for San Francisco. But if you are a tech junkie, you can try this:

Geek speak

If you have a rooted phone, toggling with experimental preference menu by either modifying preference file of the app with a root explorer or preference-editing app may help you gain access to this function. Tinkering with Termux commands may help too.

But after all, it is highly recommended that you should wait for this function to be officially and legally available.